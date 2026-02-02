Chad: France and Chad Seek to Reset Ties, One Year On From Military Split

France and Chad have agreed to open a new chapter in their bilateral relationship, after the departure of the last French soldiers stationed in the central African country on 31 January, 2025, following a diplomatic rift.

Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby held talks with Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Thursday, after the French president personally welcomed him in the palace courtyard.

The two leaders pledged what they called a "revitalised partnership, based on mutual respect and shared interests", according to a joint statement issued after their meeting.

Relations between Paris and N'Djamena cooled sharply in 2025, after Chadian authorities scrapped a military cooperation agreement between the two countries.

That decision led to the withdrawal of the last French troops from Chad by 31 January 2025, when they completed the handover of their final base.

Thursday's meeting was presented by both sides as an attempt to turn the page and rebuild the relationship on new foundations.

The statement said the two leaders had "agreed on a series of orientations that will serve as the guiding thread for revitalising the Franco-Chadian partnership in areas of shared interest".

Economic reset

Chad is seeking financial support and new investors, a priority highlighted by N'Djamena after the talks. That approach aligns with France's desire to adopt "an economic and cultural prism" in its relations with African countries, the Élysée said.

No specific financial commitments were announced, and no public statements were made on security issues, but both countries said their interests remain aligned.

France sees Chad as a partner on the African continent, and in a region viewed as particularly unstable.

For Chad, the relationship provides support from a reliable ally, at a time when the diversification of its security partnerships has not produced the expected results.

Sudan crisis

Macron and Deby also discussed the conflict in Sudan, described in the joint statement as the main regional crisis.

They urged the warring parties to implement the humanitarian truce proposed by the so-called Quad group - made up of the United States, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

France declined to comment on Chad's role, while both leaders called for "an international environment conducive to a resolution of the conflict, preserving the unity and territorial integrity of the country".

The statement said talks between France and Chad would continue, to ensure the implementation and monitoring of commitments made on both sides.