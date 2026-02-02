South Africa: Dopeni Residents Rebuild Bridge Washed Away By Limpopo Floods

Weeks after heavy floods tore through parts of the Vhembe District, the scars remain visible in Dopeni village, where residents are still struggling to regain access to healthcare, education and basic services after a vital bridge was washed away.

The bridge, which connects Dopeni to neighbouring Siloam village where Siloam Hospital and Rumani Clinic are located, collapsed during severe flooding in early January 2026, leaving the community isolated. Dopeni has no clinic or hospital of its own, making the crossing a lifeline for the sick, elderly and pupils.

"There is no clinic here," says resident Barbra Lishivha. "When the bridge collapsed, it felt like we were forgotten. If you get sick, you either risk crossing the river or you stay at home and suffer."

For some residents, the consequences have been immediate and dangerous. A woman living with a chronic illness, who asked not to be named, said she missed scheduled medication and medical check ups because she could not reach the clinic.

"I was supposed to collect my treatment, but I couldn't cross," she says. "The water was too high. I stayed at home and prayed nothing would happen to me."

Schoolchildren have also been affected, with some learners missing classes entirely since the floods. Others attempt to cross the river when water levels appear lower, a risky move that parents say leaves them anxious every day.

"There are schools nearby, but the children must cross the river to get there," says Avhapfani Chauke. "As a parent, you worry they might be swept away."

With no immediate assistance forthcoming, residents began rebuilding the bridge themselves in mid-January. Using spades, shovels, picks, wheelbarrows, stones and old wooden poles bought from Eskom, community members constructed a temporary crossing to restore some level of access.

Dopeni sub-region South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) spokesperson Richard Mukhaninga said the community had no choice but to act.

"We took matters into our own hands because this bridge is the only way our children get to school and the only access we have to Siloam Hospital," Mukhaninga said. "We have residents living with chronic illnesses who need regular check-ups. Without this bridge, their lives are at risk."

Mukhaninga warned that the structure is only a temporary solution and could be destroyed again if heavy rains return.

The January floods caused widespread damage across the Vhembe District, washing away roads, bridges and homes and leaving several rural communities isolated. Weeks later, many residents say they are still waiting for permanent solutions. - Health-e News