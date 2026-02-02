South Sudan - 'All the Conditions for a Human Catastrophe Are Present'

Military tensions in South Sudan are "rapidly expanding" between Government forces and opposition militia as fighting continues in restive Jonglei state.

Briefing journalists based at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday, Anita Kiki Gbeho, Officer in Charge of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said Jonglei has become a 'flashpoint' for fighting, with civilians caught in the crossfire.

With over 200,000 people displaced by the conflict this month, the senior official - who also serves as Resident Coordinator - warned of a 'sharp surge' in cholera cases.

Over 500 were reported nationwide this month whilst treatment centres are 'overwhelmed' and 'critically short' of supplies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Aid delivery difficulties

Although aid efforts are continuing with government support, access continues to be 'severely challenged' by road and river restrictions that are preventing aid distribution and medical evacuations.

The world's youngest nation gained independence in 2011 but soon slid into civil war with fighting between forces loyal to the national army under President Salva Kiir and those supporting main opposition leader Riek Machar, who is currently on trial facing serious charges, including murder, which he denies.

Check out our explainer on the long running conflict, here.

A Government offensive got underway this week in three counties of Jonglei following opposition gains. All civilians and aid workers were urged to evacuate.

Humanitarian facilities 'looted'

Ms. Gbeho told reporters that "humanitarian facilities are being looted and damaged (including at least seven [sites] in Jonglei), assets are being confiscated, and aid workers intimidated," while the UN peacekeeping force is facing "similar challenges".

The disruptions to aid and peacebuilding efforts are having an "intolerable impact on people," with the mission warning that "all the conditions for a human catastrophe are present."

Speaking online from South Sudan, Ms. Gbeho underscored that despite the release of $10 million to support the humanitarian response from the Central Emergency Relief Fund, "more support is needed."

Restore peace

Despite the shortages of supplies, Ms. Gbeho stated that the priority is "to stop the fighting, protect civilians and preserve the peace process" and to work with the African Union and the IGAD bloc of nations in the region to "restore adherence to the [2018] peace agreement."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Conflict International Organisations Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Echoing the remarks of the Secretary-General on Thursday, Ms. Gbeho reiterated that "the solution to the current crisis is political, not military", calling on the country's leaders to take "urgent, immediate action to cease hostilities, de-escalate tensions through inclusive dialogue, and return to consensus-based decision-making".

'A defining moment'

To conclude, Ms. Gbeho emphasised that "the power to make positive change rests with the South Sudanese themselves."

She described the juncture as "a defining moment - a critical junction for South Sudan. The decisions it makes now could either lead them on a path towards peace or to further conflict."