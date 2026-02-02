Sudan: Experts Warn of 'Illegal' Crackdown On Sudanese Refugees in Egypt

Cairo — Legal experts and political analysts are sounding the alarm over a surge in detentions and forced deportations targeting Sudanese nationals in Egypt. Critics characterise these measures as a direct breach of international refugee protocols.

Egyptian authorities have reportedly detained dozens of Sudanese refugees, many of whom were awaiting asylum processing, in a wave of street arrests and nighttime raids in the capital, Cairo. Anonymous sources pointed to random stops at checkpoints, including in Dahshur and Hadayek El Ahram, as well as coordinated raids targeting private residences and educational institutions.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, lawyer Ashraf Milad described these procedures as an "arbitrary" application of Egyptian residency laws, which would not typically warrant deportation under standard legal practice.

According to Milad, most Sudanese refugees who fled after the conflict erupted in April 2023 carry a Yellow Card* from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). "[The card] serves as a temporary substitute for legal residency while holders wait for official appointments. Yet, many are being detained under the pretext of lacking official residency permits, even though appointments to secure those permits are being set as late as September 2027."

This administrative bottleneck leaves Sudanese nationals in a state of limbo, he says, as without valid permits, they are unable to access bank accounts, receive international money transfers, or register mobile phone lines.

The lawyer contends the crackdown directly violates the 1951 Refugee Convention, which forbids the refoulement (forcible return) of asylum seekers regardless of their documentation status. "The UNHCR has expressed concern and notified Egyptian authorities," he said.

Possible motives

Analysts suggest the crackdown may be driven by a mix of security concerns and political manoeuvring. Milad suggests Cairo could be attempting to influence the ongoing conflict, where Egypt has traditionally supported the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), adding there are rising concerns within Egyptian security agencies regarding individuals potentially affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), due to previous threats made by RSF leadership against Cairo.

Amani El Tawil, director of the African Programme at Al Ahram Centre for Political and Strategic Studies, told Radio Dabanga there are indications that the Sudanese government itself may have requested tighter restrictions on its citizens abroad. "The cost of complying with such requests will be paid in Egypt's humanitarian image and the long-standing interests of the two peoples," she cautioned.

Perhaps in response to reports of a crackdown, the Sudanese embassy in Egypt issued a statement on Thursday denying it had made any press statements or media clarifications over the week, calling on all media outlets and social media platforms to refrain from attributing inaccurate statements to its diplomatic staff.

In context

The UNHCR estimates at least 1.5 million people have fled to Egypt since the outbreak of war in Sudan, making Sudanese the largest refugee population in the country. As of April 2025, 691,000 Sudanese are registered with the agency.

Radio Dabanga previously reported that thousands of Sudanese refugees were being detained by Egyptian authorities in a network of secret military bases and then deported back to their war-torn country, often without the chance to claim asylum.

For further reading, see our deep dive on how bureaucratic challenges in Egypt have made seeking asylum "nearly impossible" for thousands of Sudanese, as well as the perilous conditions facing people attempting to cross the border illegally into Egypt.

* The UNHCR Yellow Card is a registration card issued to asylum seekers in Egypt who have formally applied for refugee status and presented valid identification. The card is a recognised ID that allows for the issuance of a legal residence permit (sticker) and grants protections from forced return. (Source: UNHCR)