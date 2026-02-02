Kenya: Senior Police Officers Sanctioned After Nandi Hills CCTV Video

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has taken action against several senior police officers following the disturbing CCTV video filmed at a pool table venue in Nandi Hills.

The Inspector General of Police on Saturday said the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) was ordered to investigate immediately after the video surfaced and began circulating widely.

The findings have now led to administrative action against six senior officers stationed in the area.

Those affected include the Sub-County Police Commander (OCPD) for Tinderet, the Officer Commanding Stations (OCS) for Songoh and Nandi Hills, and the officers in charge of RDU, GSU, and ASTU camps in Songoh.

According to the NPS, the decision to focus on local commanders is meant to enforce full accountability for everything that happens within their areas of command.

The police service said there will be no tolerance for misconduct.

"The Inspector General has accepted the recommendations of the Internal Affairs Unit and ordered immediate action," NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, Director of Corporate Communication said.

The NPS also reminded all officers that they have a duty to protect the public, maintain security, and safeguard property.

"This responsibility must be carried out with professionalism at all times," the statement added.

The police service expressed regret over the Nandi Hills incident and offered its sympathies to those affected.

It reaffirmed its commitment to deal firmly with any illegal actions, in line with the law.