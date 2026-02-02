Kenya, UNICEF Deepen Ties to Boost Child Protection

Nairobi — Kenya is strengthening its partnership with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as the country steps up efforts to protect children and address growing humanitarian challenges.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi met with UNICEF Deputy Executive Director for Programmes, Omar Abdi, who is on an official visit to Kenya.

"The talks focused on boosting cooperation in key areas affecting children, especially in arid and semi-arid regions," Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the meeting, Mudavadi welcomed UNICEF's decision to relocate key offices and about 250 staff to Nairobi.

He said the move will strengthen Kenya's role as a major regional and global hub for international organisations and improve coordination on national priorities.

UNICEF already has one of its largest operational bases in Nairobi, making it the second-largest globally.

The expanded presence is expected to improve work in critical sectors such as health, nutrition, education, water, and sanitation.

The two leaders also discussed continued UNICEF support for capacity building and technical assistance to Kenyan institutions.

Special focus was placed on the ongoing transition in the education system, with an emphasis on improving foundational learning for young children.

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to working closely with UNICEF to improve the wellbeing and development of children across the country.