Kenya: CS Ogamba Calls for Caution After Two Teachers and Learner Killed in Nairobi, Nyeri Road Accidents

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads following two separate accidents that claimed the lives of two teachers and a learner in Nairobi and Nyeri counties.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, CS Ogamba said the accidents occurred earlier in the day and involved teachers participating in union activities in Nairobi and school-going children travelling in Nyeri County.

In Nairobi City County, a public service vehicle reportedly rammed into a group of teachers who were taking part in union elections at City Primary School in the Ngara area. One teacher died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

The accident left at least 26 other teachers injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at various health facilities in the capital.

In a separate incident in Nyeri County, a van carrying 25 learners from Mahehe Friends Academy and Aberdare Academy lost control, resulting in serious injuries to several occupants. One learner later died while receiving treatment in hospital.

"The injured were rushed to hospital for medical attention," the Cabinet Secretary said, describing the incidents as "heart-breaking".

CS Ogamba said the Ministry of Education was working closely with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Ministry of Roads and Transport, the Ministry of Health, the Teachers Service Commission and the affected county governments to coordinate responses to the tragedies.

"On my behalf and that of the Ministry of Education, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the deceased," he said. "We pray that God grants them strength and fortitude during this difficult time."

He also wished those injured a quick recovery and urged motorists and other road users to observe traffic rules to prevent further loss of life.

"We call upon drivers and other road users to exercise due care and adhere to traffic rules and protocols for the safety of everyone," the statement said.