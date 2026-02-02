Kenya: PS Muthoni Highlights Church's Role in Disease Prevention and Mental Health

Nairobi — The Principal Secretary for the State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, has praised the Church's vital role in promoting public health and supporting communities during the Family Day celebrations at St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Nairobi.

The PS highlighted the Church's longstanding contribution to disease prevention, early detection, protection, and solidarity, noting its consistent support for the sick without stigma.

She further emphasized the Church's role in mental health promotion, as well as drug and substance abuse prevention and control, describing faith-based institutions as essential partners in strengthening community health and resilience.

Speaking to clergy, families, and community members, Muthoni noted that faith-based institutions help communities cope with everyday challenges, including floods, droughts, fires, and economic losses, reinforcing social cohesion and wellbeing.

The commemoration, led by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Embu, Rt. Rev. Peter Kimani Ndung'u, brought together clergy, families, and community members for a shared reflection on faith, wellbeing, and social responsibility.