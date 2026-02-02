Kenya: Police Recruit Dies During Training At GSU Magadi, Third Death Since Dec 2025

Nairobi — A police recruit collapsed and died while undergoing training at the General Service Unit (GSU) field in Magadi, Kajiado County, police have confirmed.

The deceased reportedly became unconscious during a recruit course at the GSU Field Campus.

He was rushed to Magadi Hospital for treatment and later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This incident brings to three the number of recruits who have died since joining police training colleges in December 2025.

Earlier fatalities occurred at Kiganjo Campus and Embakasi A-Campus, Nairobi.

On January 18, a recruit at Embakasi died after seeking treatment for chest pain, dizziness, cough, and fatigue.

Similar tragedies have also been reported in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

On January 29, three KDF recruits died during a routine endurance exercise at the Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

"The recruits developed medical complications while participating in a routine endurance exercise," KDF said in a statement.

Despite immediate first aid and evacuation to Eldoret Regional Hospital, all three were pronounced dead.

The next of kin have been formally notified, and KDF is providing support to the bereaved families.

"The Kenya Defence Forces conveys its deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, fellow recruits, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time," the statement added.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths to determine contributing factors and ensure the safety of recruits in both police and military training institutions.