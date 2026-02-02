Ethiopia: Mudavadi in Ethiopia for Bilateral Talks With Ethiopian and UK Foreign Ministers

1 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening Kenya's diplomatic and economic ties in the region.

During the visit, Mudavadi is expected to hold high-level bilateral talks with Gideon Timothewos, Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Kenya and Ethiopia share historical ties and a strategic partnership, anchored by the 2012 Special Status Agreement, and have enhanced cooperation in infrastructure, energy, and trade.

Key initiatives include the ongoing Lamu-Addis Ababa corridor and cross-border trade agreements.

Mudavadi will also meet with Yvette Cooper, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, to discuss advancements in the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership.

The UK is a major investor in Kenya, with strategic focus areas including the Nairobi Railway City project, defense cooperation, and digital technology development.

The visit underscores Kenya's commitment to regional integration, economic diplomacy, and global partnerships, reflecting the government's focus on boosting trade, investment, and development cooperation with both regional and international partners.

