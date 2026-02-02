South Africa: DA Condemns Deadly Abuse of Blue Light Convoys and Demands Urgent Accountability

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) strongly condemns the tragic killing of Air Force Sergeant Michael Swanton and extends our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

The killing occurred on the Mabopane main road within Madibeng Local Municipality, where an unmarked vehicle fitted with a single blue light allegedly stopped Sergeant Swanton before he was fatally shot. The bodyguards involved were attached to the mayor of Madibeng Local Municipality, Douglas Maimane, and reports indicate that the vehicle had no clear official markings, while armed bodyguards dressed in civilian clothing confronted him. This raises serious questions about conduct, identification procedures, and the rules governing VIP protection operations.

This incident once again exposes the dangerous culture surrounding the so-called "blue light brigade", where armed bodyguards operate with impunity, intimidate road users and place innocent lives at risk. No public official or their security detail is above the law.

This culture of impunity is not isolated. South Africans will recall how members of a blue light convoy attached to the Deputy President were filmed assaulting a civilian motorist on a public highway, illustrating a broader pattern of abuse, lawlessness, and disregard for human life among certain VIP protection units.

It is deeply concerning that an unmarked vehicle with limited identification was used in an operation that ended in the loss of an innocent life. This points to a serious failure in protocols, oversight and accountability within VIP protection services.

The DA calls for a swift, transparent investigation and for those responsible to face the full consequences of the law. We further demand an urgent review of VIP protection policies to prevent the continued abuse of power and to ensure that public safety, not political privilege, remains the priority.

South Africans deserve leadership that respects the rule of law, not armed convoys that behave like untouchable elites.