Kenya: President Ruto Announces National Govt Partnership With Nairobi to Solve Garbage Crisis

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that the national government will collaborate with the Nairobi County Government and residents from April 1 to find a lasting solution to the city's long-standing garbage and waste management challenges.

Speaking during a Sunday service in Nairobi, President Ruto emphasized the importance of a coordinated approach involving government agencies, local authorities, and residents to address the perennial sanitation issues affecting Nairobi.

"The partnership aims to ensure Nairobi streets remain clean, promote public health, and create a sustainable system for solid waste management," President Ruto said.

The initiative will focus on streamlining garbage collection, promoting waste recycling, and engaging communities to foster a shared responsibility for the city's sanitation.

Officials indicated that detailed plans and timelines for the program will be released ahead of the April launch.