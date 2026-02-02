Kenya May Not Survive Five More Years Under Ruto - Matiang'i

Nairobi — Jubilee Party deputy leader and presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i has warned that Kenya may not survive another five years under the current leadership if the country continues on its present path.

Speaking during a church service at ACK Gitugi in Murang'a County on Saunday, Matiang'i said the nation is being pushed to the edge by corruption, arrogance in leadership, and growing public anger, warning that the situation could spiral out of control.

"This country is not in a normal place," Matiang'i told congregants, while sharing the podium with other United Opposition leaders.

"If the people who have brought Kenya to where it is today are given more time, we must honestly ask ourselves whether there will still be a country called Kenya."

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary said leaders in government are ignoring the pain and anger of ordinary Kenyans, choosing instead to live in comfort while the country sinks.

He compared the situation to the Titanic, saying leaders are "drinking wine and dancing" as the ship goes down.

"When the ship sinks, you will sink with your wine, your girlfriends, and everything else," he warned. "We are playing with this country."

- Matiang'i warns Kenya may not survive -

Matiang'i said the anger among citizens is real and dangerous, accusing the government of radicalising the nation through poor decisions, heavy-handed policing, and failure to listen to dissenting voices.

"As someone who served in the Ministry of Interior for five years, I can tell you this anger cannot be controlled forever," he said. "You cannot push citizens beyond a certain point."

Matiang'i also took aim at what he described as rampant looting of public money, questioning how billions of shillings are being spent while schools and hospitals struggle.

"What do you do with Sh7 billion in State House in just one quarter?" he asked. "State House is not a school. It is not a hospital. That money is being stolen, and that is why our children are not in school."

He blamed corruption for the collapse of school capitation, saying Kenya has enough money to fund education but the funds are being misused.

Drawing from his time as Education Cabinet Secretary, Matiang'i said it is shameful that more than 60 years after independence, Kenyan children are failing to stay in school.

"We once gave free primary education and free day secondary education," he said, recalling the Kibaki era. "Today, children are being sent home because of excuses. The money exists. It is just being looted."

- Call for opposition unity -

He promised that a united opposition government would restore free primary education, free day secondary education, and student medical insurance.

Matiang'i warned that tribal politics and division are being used to distract Kenyans from real issues, saying this approach could destroy the country.

"This story that one community wants to bring down the government is dangerous," he said. "Dividing Kenyans along tribal lines will finish us."

He urged Kenyans to unite across political and ethnic lines, insisting that the country's needs are bigger than individual ambitions.

"This is not about who becomes president," he said. "It is about saving the country."

Matiang'i said Kenya's crisis is not caused by its people, but by poor leadership, adding that no amount of intelligence or arrogance can justify failing schools, broken hospitals, and stalled roads.

"A leader with sense does not preside over a country where children leave school, hospitals have no medicine, and workers cannot survive on their payslips," he said.