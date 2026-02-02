Kenya: Privatization Revives Nzoia Sugar, Promises Timely Payments for Farmers, Wetangula Says

Nairobi — The resurgence of Nzoia Sugar Company is giving new hope to farmers and revitalising Bungoma's local economy, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has said.

Speaking during Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Kongoli, Wetang'ula highlighted that government-backed reforms under the Kenya Kwanza administration are already reversing years of decline in the sugar sector.

"Nzoia Sugar will not fail. The steps being taken are designed to protect farmers' livelihoods and return the factory to profitability," he said.

He dismissed critics of the reforms as prophets of doom and questioned why some were targeting the private investor managing the mill, despite their successful track record with similar operations in Trans Nzoia County.

"The lifeblood of this community is tied to Nzoia Sugar, and we can already see the factory coming back to life," he said.

The Speaker disclosed that the mill is nearing the completion of a major upgrade and modernisation programme, which includes refurbished production lines, improved milling equipment, and operational enhancements aimed at stabilising output.

"With the new investor now on board, Nzoia is positioned to operate efficiently and sustainably," Wetang'ula said.

The revamped factory is expected to increase cane intake, reduce frequent breakdowns, and provide consistent production, benefiting thousands of farmers who depend on sugarcane for their livelihoods.

Early signs of progress are visible, particularly in the improved payment system for growers, who had long suffered delays that affected household incomes.

"Prompt payments are restoring dignity to our farmers and enabling them to reinvest in agriculture," Wetang'ula said.

He also revealed that he has engaged Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to secure Sh2 billion in the next national budget to settle long-standing salary arrears for factory workers, noting that clearing these debts will stabilise operations and improve productivity.

Acknowledging ongoing challenges, Wetang'ula assured that the government remains committed to addressing welfare concerns for both workers and farmers.

He was joined by Kanduyi MP John Makali and local MCAs Caleb Wanjala and Everlyn Anyango, who stressed that revitalising Nzoia Sugar is central to sustaining employment and economic growth in the region.

"The revival of this factory is about more than production it's about securing livelihoods and the future of our communities," Makali said.