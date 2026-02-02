Kenya: Ruto Warns Politicians Against Turning Churches Into Theatres of Violence

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged political leaders to keep politics out of places of worship following the disruption of a church service in Othaya, Nyeri County, an incident that has sparked public outrage and renewed political tensions.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, President Ruto said churches must remain sanctuaries of peace, prayer, and unity, warning against turning altars into platforms for political confrontation.

"I want to plead with you that church is a place of respect. Kenyans should agree that politics can be done, but the altar is a place of respect," Ruto said. "We should not politicise it or spread hate and disagreements. We want our churches to be places of peace and seeking God."

The President was responding to a chaotic incident at ACK St. Peter's Witima Church in Othaya, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was allegedly targeted during a Sunday service. Police officers, accompanied by armed individuals, reportedly lobbed teargas in and around the church compound, forcing congregants to flee.

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from church leaders and civil society groups, who termed it a grave violation of religious freedom and the sanctity of worship.

Political analysts warn the episode risks undoing recent efforts by Ruto allies to rebuild support in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, where relations between the government and mainstream churches have become increasingly strained.

President Ruto emphasized that respect for places of worship transcends political and ideological differences.

"All of us, irrespective of who we are and what we believe in, must respect the place of God in our churches," he said.

He also directed security agencies to safeguard churches and other places of worship from political interference.

"All arms of security must ensure that our places of worship are protected from unnecessary, useless, and retrogressive politics," Ruto said, urging politicians to exercise restraint and use appropriate platforms for political engagement.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have threatened to launch nationwide demonstrations if police officers allegedly involved in the Othaya incident are not arrested and charged.

Gachagua, who is the leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), said the opposition had issued a firm ultimatum to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, demanding swift action against officers accused of attacking worshippers during the January 25 service.

"We have told the Inspector General that those police officers should be arrested and taken to court. If no action is taken by February 16, we will call for demonstrations across Kenya," Gachagua said.

He described the incident as more than a breach of public order, alleging it was an attempted assassination. Gachagua claimed a covert police unit, which he referred to as "Police Sierra," was deployed from Nairobi to target him, with teargas lobbed and several vehicles, including his own, vandalized.

"These police officers have betrayed Kenyans. Instead of protecting the public, they are harming the public," he said.

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka warned the National Police Service against intimidating opposition figures, saying such actions would not be tolerated.

"The protests will span from Mandera to Kisumu. Kenyans will not be the same again if these rogue officers continue attacking us," Musyoka said.

Gachagua further warned that the planned demonstrations would demand not only the arrest of the officers involved but also the removal from office of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, IG Douglas Kanja, and the Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

"We will have protests in Mombasa, Siaya, Machakos, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Busia, Kitui, and Nairobi," he said, linking the incident to broader grievances over alleged police violence, rising living costs, and deteriorating public services.