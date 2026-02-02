Kenya: United Opposition Determined to Back Single Presidential Candidate - Matiang'i

Nairobi — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said the United Opposition is firmly committed to backing a single presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, insisting that unity is key to addressing Kenya's deep-seated political and economic challenges.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with opposition leaders, Matiang'i said the coalition has developed a grand national plan aimed at fixing the country's struggling economy, restoring public trust in government, and strengthening democratic institutions.

"The United Opposition is clear and united. We will field one presidential candidate, and that candidate will carry the collective vision of Kenyans who want change," Matiang'i said.

He noted that lessons from previous elections had informed the coalition's strategy, stressing that fragmentation had previously weakened the opposition's chances.

Matiang'i said the opposition's agenda goes beyond elections and personalities, focusing instead on tackling high cost of living, unemployment, rising public debt, corruption, and insecurity.

"Our unity is not just about winning power. It is about fixing what is broken in this country and restoring dignity to the lives of ordinary Kenyans," he said.

He added that the coalition is consulting widely with stakeholders across the country to ensure its policy proposals reflect the realities facing citizens.

While he did not reveal who the flag bearer would be, Matiang'i assured supporters that the selection process would be transparent, inclusive, and based on consensus.

"The process of choosing our candidate will be guided by what is best for the country, not individual ambition," he said.

The United Opposition brings together several key political figures, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, and Rigathi Gachagua, among others, who have all publicly expressed support for a united front against President William Ruto in

Matiang'i said the coalition is already laying the groundwork for voter mobilisation, registration, and turnout, particularly among young voters and first-time voters.

"The momentum is growing. Kenyans are ready for leadership that listens, plans, and delivers," he said.

The opposition is expected to unveil more details of its political roadmap and governance blueprint in the coming months as preparations for the 2027 General Election intensify.