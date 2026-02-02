Kenya: Mt Kenya Will Decide 2027 Election Outcome - Gachagua

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has indicated that the Mt Kenya region could play a decisive role in the 2027 General Election, saying it was imminent that region will scuttle President William Ruto second term bid.

Speaking on Sunday at ACK Gitugi in Mathioya, Murang'a County, Gachagua said the region had reassessed its political alignment and hinted that its support for Ruto, which was pivotal in the 2022 election, was no longer guaranteed.

"Ruto knows very well that if Mt Kenya votes as a bloc, his path to re-election becomes extremely difficult," Gachagua said.

He emphasised that the strategy in Mt Kenya would focus on voter registration and turnout, rather than persuading voters to change allegiance.

"Our priority is to ensure every eligible voter is registered and that turnout is high on election day," Gachagua said.

"We are not concerned with converting people. These voters have already decided. The discussion is about mobilisation."

The former deputy president urged parents to ensure that their children aged 18 and above are registered, stressing that the opposition has a clear plan to manage turnout effectively.

"We will vote for any candidate presented by the United Opposition, but not for Ruto," he said, drawing parallels to tactics employed during Kenya's 1992 elections to strengthen opposition influence in key regions.

Gachagua assured that the Mt Kenya vote would unite behind the opposition's chosen candidate, regardless of who it is.

"The candidate selected by the United Opposition will have the full support of Mt Kenya," he said. "We will not allow anyone to divide these votes. Whether it is Kalonzo Musyoka, George Matiang'i, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, or even me, the region will act as one."

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), said the opposition is already coordinated and will unveil its full strategy at the appropriate time ahead of the 2027 polls.