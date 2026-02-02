Kenya: Ruto Regime Won't Be Accepted Globally - Kalonzo

1 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned that President William Ruto's government risks international isolation, saying the world will not accept what he described as a regime that has abandoned constitutional order and justice.

Speaking during a church service at ACK Gitugi in Murang'a County, Kalonzo told congregants that Kenya is facing a defining moment and that the international community is closely watching how the country handles democracy, the rule of law, and future elections.

"The whole world will descend on a government that operates outside the law," Kalonzo said, warning that Kenya could be treated as a pariah state if constitutional violations continue.

Kalonzo, who was accompanied by other United Opposition leaders, said global institutions and foreign partners would not take Kenya seriously if democratic norms are undermined.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He insisted that international pressure would be unavoidable if the country continues on what he termed a path of disorder.

He argued that Kenya's current situation has already attracted attention from international human rights bodies and legal institutions, adding that global scrutiny would only intensify if the government fails to respect the constitution.

"This is not just about politics. It is about the soul of our nation," he said.

Kalonzo emphasized the need for a united opposition, presenting it as a ready alternative government capable of restoring order and trust.

He said opposition leaders had agreed to work together to defend the constitution, reform electoral systems, and return the country to what he described as lawful governance.

"We are the united alternative government," Kalonzo declared. "We are giving Kenyans hope."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.