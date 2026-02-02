Kenya: Ruto Regime Won't Be Accepted Globally - Kalonzo

Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has warned that President William Ruto's government risks international isolation, saying the world will not accept what he described as a regime that has abandoned constitutional order and justice.

Speaking during a church service at ACK Gitugi in Murang'a County, Kalonzo told congregants that Kenya is facing a defining moment and that the international community is closely watching how the country handles democracy, the rule of law, and future elections.

"The whole world will descend on a government that operates outside the law," Kalonzo said, warning that Kenya could be treated as a pariah state if constitutional violations continue.

Kalonzo, who was accompanied by other United Opposition leaders, said global institutions and foreign partners would not take Kenya seriously if democratic norms are undermined.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He insisted that international pressure would be unavoidable if the country continues on what he termed a path of disorder.

He argued that Kenya's current situation has already attracted attention from international human rights bodies and legal institutions, adding that global scrutiny would only intensify if the government fails to respect the constitution.

"This is not just about politics. It is about the soul of our nation," he said.

Kalonzo emphasized the need for a united opposition, presenting it as a ready alternative government capable of restoring order and trust.

He said opposition leaders had agreed to work together to defend the constitution, reform electoral systems, and return the country to what he described as lawful governance.

"We are the united alternative government," Kalonzo declared. "We are giving Kenyans hope."