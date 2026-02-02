Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting Al-Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab militants on Jan. 27, 2026.

The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Godane, approximately 60 km northeast of Mogadishu.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al-Shabaab's ability to threaten our forces and citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.