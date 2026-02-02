Kenya: WHO Issues Alert As Nipah Virus Re-Emerges in India

Nairobi — The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a cautionary advisory to countries, including Kenya, following the confirmation of two cases of the rare but deadly Nipah virus (NiV) infection in India's West Bengal State.

While no cases have been reported in Kenya or elsewhere in Africa, WHO says the outbreak calls for heightened vigilance, strong disease surveillance systems, and preparedness to respond swiftly should the virus cross borders.

The two confirmed cases in India involve healthcare workers at a private hospital in Barasat, near Kolkata. One patient remains critically ill on mechanical ventilation, while the other has shown signs of recovery. More than 190 contacts have been traced and tested, all returning negative results.

In an assessment shared with member states, WHO described the current risk posed by Nipah virus as moderate at the sub-national level in India, and low at national, regional and global levels, but warned that global travel and trade mean countries must remain alert.

Nipah virus is a serious zoonotic disease transmitted to humans from infected animals, particularly fruit bats, or through food contaminated with animal saliva, urine, or droppings. It can also spread through close human-to-human contact, especially in healthcare settings.

Kenya has large bat populations and extensive human-wildlife interaction, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas, factors that health experts say make preparedness critical even in the absence of confirmed cases.

Nipah virus infection can range from mild symptoms such as fever, headache and muscle pain to severe respiratory disease and fatal encephalitis. In severe cases, patients can deteriorate rapidly, slipping into coma within 24 to 48 hours. There is currently no licensed vaccine or specific treatment, with care largely supportive.

Kenya's Ministry of Health has in the past worked with WHO on preparedness for viral haemorrhagic fevers and other high-risk pathogens, including Ebola and Marburg. WHO is now encouraging countries to apply similar readiness frameworks to Nipah virus, including training healthcare workers, improving infection control practices, and enhancing public awareness.

WHO also advised the public to rely on official information and avoid misinformation, stressing that early reporting of symptoms and safe food practices are key to prevention.

India has reported two laboratory-confirmed cases of Nipah virus (NiV) infection in West Bengal, marking the third time the rare but deadly disease has surfaced in the state since it was first identified in 1998.

The cases, both involving healthcare workers at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, were officially reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 26, 2026, by India's National International Health Regulations (IHR) Focal Point.

According to health authorities, the two patients a female nurse and a male nurse aged between 20 and 30 developed symptoms consistent with severe Nipah virus infection in late December 2025 and were admitted to hospital in early January. Laboratory confirmation was provided by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune on January 13 following RT-PCR and ELISA testing.

As of January 21, one of the patients remains on mechanical ventilation in critical care, while the second patient, who suffered severe neurological illness, has shown clinical improvement.

In response, Indian health authorities have launched an extensive contact-tracing exercise. More than 190 contacts, including healthcare workers and community members, have been identified, tested, and monitored. All have tested negative for the virus, with testing supported by a mobile Biosafety Level-3 laboratory deployed by NIV, Pune.

The National Centre for Disease Control confirmed on January 27 that no additional Nipah cases have been detected in West Bengal from December 2025 to date.

"No cases have been reported in any other country linked to this outbreak," health officials said, adding that enhanced disease surveillance and infection prevention and control measures have been implemented in healthcare settings across the state.

Symptoms Range

Nipah virus is a serious but rare zoonotic disease that can spread to humans through infected animals most commonly fruit bats or through food contaminated with their saliva, urine, or droppings. Human-to-human transmission can also occur through close contact with an infected person, particularly in healthcare or caregiving settings.

Symptoms range from fever, headache, muscle pain and vomiting to severe respiratory illness and acute encephalitis, which can progress rapidly to coma. While the typical incubation period is between three and 14 days, rare cases of up to 45 days have been documented.

There are currently no licensed medicines or vaccines for Nipah virus infection. Treatment remains supportive, with early diagnosis and intensive care known to improve survival chances.

WHO has assessed the risk posed by the current outbreak as moderate at the sub-national level, but low at national, regional and global levels.

This is the third Nipah outbreak recorded in West Bengal, following previous incidents in Siliguri in 2001 and Nadia district in 2007. Investigations into the source of exposure in the current cases are ongoing.

Meanwhile, authorities say public awareness campaigns are being intensified to inform communities about preventive measures, including avoiding consumption of potentially contaminated food and reporting symptoms early.