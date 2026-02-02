Ethiopia, UK Sign Key Power Transmission Agreements in Meeting Presided Over By PM Abiy

1 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — -Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have signed major cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening public investment management and expanding Ethiopia's strategic power transmission infrastructure, following high-level talks presided over by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The agreements were concluded during a meeting between Prime Minister Abiy and the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Rt. Hon. Yvette Cooper, where they discussed key bilateral relations as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

As part of the engagement, the two sides oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Technical Cooperation in Public Investment and Asset Management under the Ethiopia Investment Advisory Facility.

The MoU is designed to enhance Ethiopia's institutional capacity in managing large-scale public investments and strategic assets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In addition, Ethiopia and the UK witnessed the conclusion of a joint development agreement for two critical power transmission projects: the Hurso-Aysha 400 kilovolt (kV) Transmission Project and the Degehbur-Kebridehar 132 kV Transmission Project.

The projects are expected to play a key role in expanding electricity access, improving grid reliability, and supporting economic growth in eastern parts of the country.

In a statement shared on social media, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the agreements mark a significant step forward in Ethiopia's development agenda.

"During the meeting, we oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for Technical Cooperation on Public Investment and Asset Management under the Ethiopia Investment Advisory Facility. We also witnessed the conclusion of a joint development agreement for two critical power transmission projects: the Hurso-Aysha 400 kV Transmission Project and the Degehbur-Kebridehar 132 kV Transmission Project," the Prime Minister stated.

He added that the agreements reflect Ethiopia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with international partners while advancing strategic infrastructure development that supports long-term economic transformation.

The power transmission projects are expected to enhance connectivity within Ethiopia's national grid and support the country's broader efforts to expand reliable energy supply for industrial development and regional integration.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.