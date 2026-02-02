Ethiopia, UK Sign Key Power Transmission Agreements in Meeting Presided Over By PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — -Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have signed major cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening public investment management and expanding Ethiopia's strategic power transmission infrastructure, following high-level talks presided over by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The agreements were concluded during a meeting between Prime Minister Abiy and the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Rt. Hon. Yvette Cooper, where they discussed key bilateral relations as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

As part of the engagement, the two sides oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Technical Cooperation in Public Investment and Asset Management under the Ethiopia Investment Advisory Facility.

The MoU is designed to enhance Ethiopia's institutional capacity in managing large-scale public investments and strategic assets.

In addition, Ethiopia and the UK witnessed the conclusion of a joint development agreement for two critical power transmission projects: the Hurso-Aysha 400 kilovolt (kV) Transmission Project and the Degehbur-Kebridehar 132 kV Transmission Project.

The projects are expected to play a key role in expanding electricity access, improving grid reliability, and supporting economic growth in eastern parts of the country.

In a statement shared on social media, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the agreements mark a significant step forward in Ethiopia's development agenda.

"During the meeting, we oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for Technical Cooperation on Public Investment and Asset Management under the Ethiopia Investment Advisory Facility. We also witnessed the conclusion of a joint development agreement for two critical power transmission projects: the Hurso-Aysha 400 kV Transmission Project and the Degehbur-Kebridehar 132 kV Transmission Project," the Prime Minister stated.

He added that the agreements reflect Ethiopia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with international partners while advancing strategic infrastructure development that supports long-term economic transformation.

The power transmission projects are expected to enhance connectivity within Ethiopia's national grid and support the country's broader efforts to expand reliable energy supply for industrial development and regional integration.