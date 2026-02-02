Africa: Ethiopia Solidifies Position As Regional Powerhouse, Emerging As Africa's Renewable Energy Leader

Addis Ababa — - Ethiopia is translating long-held development ambitions into concrete achievements, reinforcing its role as a regional powerhouse and positioning itself as Africa's leading renewable energy hub, according to the Government Communication Service (GCS).

In a statement released today, GCS highlighted the inauguration of major development projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, noting that these milestones reflect Ethiopia's growing influence as a driver of economic transformation and regional integration in East Africa.

Among the key projects inaugurated is the Aysha-II Wind Farm, the first of its kind along East Africa's premier wind corridor.

The project marks a significant step toward Ethiopia's renewable energy sovereignty, supplying reliable power to domestic industries while strengthening economic and energy cooperation with neighboring countries.

The statement also pointed to the opening of the Shebele Resort as evidence of Ethiopia's commitment to integrating cultural heritage with modern tourism development.

By leveraging its natural and historical assets, the country aims to expand tourism revenues and create new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, quoted in the statement, said the true measure of success lies not only in launching projects but in cultivating a culture of efficiency and completion.

"The greatest victory today is not only completing projects but fostering a culture of efficiently starting and finishing transformative initiatives. This is our identity," he said.

According to GCS, the Prime Minister emphasized Ethiopia's capacity to implement rapid, large-scale development through focused leadership and strong public unity.

The presence of regional leaders at the inauguration ceremonies further underscored Ethiopia's inclusive development vision, which seeks to extend benefits beyond its borders and deepen regional cooperation.

Ethiopia's expanding portfolio of clean energy projects--spanning hydropower, geothermal, and wind--has positioned the country as a continental and global leader in sustainable development.

These initiatives are contributing to reduced greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring long-term energy security for the region.

The statement also noted that the transformation of formerly conflict-affected areas into centers of development sends a powerful message that peace and progress are mutually reinforcing.

Ethiopia's shift from aspiration to achievement, the statement concluded, reflects its determination to serve as a source of pride for Africa.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with neighboring countries to promote shared prosperity and called on citizens to seize this historic moment as a foundation for sustained growth and excellence.