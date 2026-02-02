Ethiopia: Adwa Victory Memorial Emerges As Powerful Symbol of Ethiopia's National Heritage, Draws Visitors

Addis Ababa — -The Adwa Victory Memorial continues to attract thousands who see it as a vibrant symbol of Ethiopia's historic stand against colonialism and a testament to the nation's enduring spirit.

This landmark commemorates the 1896 Battle of Adwa, where Ethiopian forces achieved a decisive victory over Italian invaders, safeguarding the country's sovereignty and inspiring oppressed peoples across the globe.

Yoseph Beka, Director General of the Adwa Victory Memorial, told ENA that over 350,000 visitors from Ethiopia and abroad toured the site in the last six months, underscoring its significance not only as a historical monument but also as a place for reflection and education.

He highlighted the deep pride Ethiopians feel for their ancestors' sacrifices, which resonate beyond Ethiopia's borders, inspiring Black communities worldwide.

At a time when much of Africa was under colonial rule, the victory preserved Ethiopia's independence and made the country a global symbol of resistance, dignity, and self-determination for African and Black peoples worldwide.

The battle united Ethiopians from across regions and backgrounds under the leadership of Emperor Menelik II and Empress Taytu Betul, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

The Adwa Victory, celebrated annually, is recognized as one of the greatest triumphs of Black peoples against colonial aggression, underscoring its lasting historical and symbolic importance.

Built in the heart of Addis Ababa, the memorial was established to preserve and pass on to future generations the legacy of heroism, unity, and patriotism demonstrated at Adwa.

It serves to deepen understanding of the price paid for national unity and inspire citizens to contribute to the country's shared goals.

Yoseph described the memorial as a permanent tribute to the fierce struggle of Ethiopia's ancestors, a living testimony that helps current and future generations grasp the history of the Adwa victory and foster a shared national narrative.

He also noted the memorial's role as a major tourism destination, with more than 10,000 of the recent visitors being teenagers, a meaningful indicator of growing historical awareness and collective identity among youth.

"The Adwa Victory Memorial narrates our shared history, anchors our hopes for tomorrow, and forms the foundation of our collective narrative," he said, adding that today's generation, like the heroes of Adwa, is expected to make its own lasting contribution to the country's development.

Ethiopians living abroad have also expressed strong appreciation for the memorial and said the site vividly illustrates the immense sacrifice their ancestors made for the unity and sovereignty of the nation.

Kia Yadene, an Ethiopian born in Italy, said the Adwa Victory Memorial powerfully commemorates the extraordinary struggle of Ethiopian patriots and serves as a national narrative that conveys hope and courage not only to Ethiopians but also to Black people around the world.

Another visitor, Azeb Yadene, an Ethiopian living in California, the United States, shared her experience during her first visit. "It's my first time here, and it's very beautiful. I know that it was built two years ago to commemorate the many Ethiopians who refused to surrender to colonialism," she said.

"The sacrifices of Ethiopians during that time were a great inspiration not only for Ethiopia but also for Africa, and they sent a powerful message to the world. I am very happy to be here," she added.

According to her, the memorial offers an important opportunity to learn more about the history of Adwa and pass it on to future generations.