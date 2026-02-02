South Africa: Committee to Visit Walter Sisulu University's Komani Campus

1 February 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education will tomorrow continue with its oversight programme with on-site visit to the Walter Sisulu University to assess the state of readiness of the university for the 2026 academic year.

The committee will focus on governance, infrastructure, student accommodation, and the overall capacity of the university to deliver a seamless start to the academic year.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Teboho Letsie, said leadership stability and accountability remain critical to institutional success. He said the committee's oversight work in Limpopo has demonstrated that when leadership is stable, governance systems are functional, and accountability is enforced, institutions are able to deliver quality education and ensure a smooth start to the academic year.

"As we turn our attention to the Eastern Cape, we expect the same level of preparedness and responsiveness. Thousands of young people are relying on these institutions not just for access to education, but for a real opportunity to change their lives," he said.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Monday, 2 February 2026

Venue: Walter Sisulu University, Komani Campus

Times: 09:00 -17:00

