Somalia: Sagaljet Turns 19, Expands Global Footprint and Regional Ambitions

Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland — Sagaljet, a leading printing and creative services company in Somaliland, marked its 19th anniversary on Friday by honoring top-performing employees at a ceremony in Hargeisa, underscoring its transformation from a small local startup into a nationally recognized brand with growing ambitions across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

The event brought together business leaders, government officials, partners, and industry stakeholders to recognize staff achievements during 2025 and to reflect on nearly two decades of growth across printing, branding, media production, and large-scale campaign materials.

Founded in 2007, Sagaljet has grown into a full-service provider serving public institutions, private companies, and organizers of major commercial and cultural events. Its work has become a visible feature of Somaliland's business landscape, particularly during large public campaigns and nationwide promotions.

"Sagaljet started with a single office, one printing machine, and a handful of employees. Today, we have created jobs for hundreds of young people and helped transform the printing and advertising industry in Somaliland," said Cabdi Yusuf Aar, chairman of Sagaljet.

He added that the company's expansion is increasingly global. "We already operate offices in Dubai and China, and very soon we will open a new office in the United Kingdom as part of our global expansion strategy," Aar said.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Hersi Ahmed Hassan outlined plans to scale digital services, announcing new product lines and an upgraded online sales platform aimed at improving customer access and operational efficiency nationwide.

Marketing Manager Jama Dafac showcased the new products and website, demonstrating how customers can place customized orders online--an initiative observers say reflects the growing role of e-commerce within Somaliland's creative and printing sector.

Government officials attending the event also cited the company's compliance and employment record as part of its long-term stability.

Somaliland's Minister of Finance and Economic Development Abdillahi Hassan Adan said Sagaljet has maintained a clean tax history throughout its operations.

"No cases of tax evasion, tax refusal, or tax avoidance have ever been reported to me in connection with Sagaljet," he said.

The company also received praise for its labour practices. Minister of Trade and Tourism Cabdiraxmaan Xassan Nuur, who previously served within the judiciary, said he had never encountered a labour dispute involving the company.

"During my ten years serving within the judiciary, I did not see a single labour dispute filed against Sagaljet reach the courts," he said.

Further endorsement came from the Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs and Family. Milgo Mohamed Cilmi said no complaints involving the company had reached her office during her tenure.

"There has been no complaint or legal case brought to us during the entire period I have been at the Ministry," she said.

Speakers also highlighted Sagaljet's role during nationally significant moments. On the afternoon Israel officially recognized Somaliland, the company printed and distributed Somaliland and Israeli flags within hours, enabling public displays and visual materials that appeared across major cities the same day. Observers said the rapid turnaround underscored Sagaljet's capacity to deliver high-volume, time-sensitive production during events of national importance.

A central feature of the ceremony was an employee awards segment recognizing staff for exceptional performance, innovation, and service during 2025, reinforcing what company officials described as a culture of merit and professionalism.

Looking beyond domestic markets, the company said it is positioning itself to serve clients across the Horn of Africa as demand for professional branding and production services increases.

"Sagaljet is prepared to meet regional demand while maintaining the quality and reliability that define its brand," said Aar.

As the company approaches its 20th year, executives said Sagaljet would continue investing in digital infrastructure, production capacity, and human capital to support sustainable growth and regional expansion.