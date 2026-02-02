Somalia Participates in India-Arab Summit, Highlights Economic Diplomacy

1 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New Delhi — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Cabdisalam Cali, attended the closing session of the India-Arab Summit, a two-day event attended by foreign ministers from Arab League member states.

During the summit, discussions focused on expanding trade and investment opportunities between India and the participating countries, with particular emphasis on implementing practical measures to improve market access and accelerate private sector collaboration.

Somalia reaffirmed its commitment to economic diplomacy, emphasizing the importance of achieving tangible results, creating job opportunities, and fostering long-term sustainable partnerships.

Officials said the summit provided an important platform to strengthen India's economic ties with Arab nations, while enabling countries like Somalia to explore new avenues for trade, investment, and development cooperation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.