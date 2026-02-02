Somalia Participates in India-Arab Summit, Highlights Economic Diplomacy

New Delhi — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Cabdisalam Cali, attended the closing session of the India-Arab Summit, a two-day event attended by foreign ministers from Arab League member states.

During the summit, discussions focused on expanding trade and investment opportunities between India and the participating countries, with particular emphasis on implementing practical measures to improve market access and accelerate private sector collaboration.

Somalia reaffirmed its commitment to economic diplomacy, emphasizing the importance of achieving tangible results, creating job opportunities, and fostering long-term sustainable partnerships.

Officials said the summit provided an important platform to strengthen India's economic ties with Arab nations, while enabling countries like Somalia to explore new avenues for trade, investment, and development cooperation.