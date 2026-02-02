Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Al-Shabaab Operatives in Hiiraan in Targeted Operation

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) forces carried out a meticulously planned operation on Sunday in Aboorey, Hiiraan region, targeting Al-Shabaab militants who had been conducting attacks and plotting explosive devices in the area.

The raid was led by Colonel Dhamme Naqiib Cabdullaahi Xersi, commander of the 18th Battalion of the 1st Gorgor Commando Brigade.

According to the commander, the operation successfully neutralized key operatives who were actively involved in making and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that posed serious threats to local communities.

"The militants eliminated during this operation were responsible for terrorizing civilians and orchestrating bombings that endangered the lives of ordinary Somalis," Colonel Xersi said.

Security officials noted that the operation is part of ongoing nationwide efforts by the Somali National Army to secure towns and villages across the country and disrupt Al-Shabaab networks.

The military has stepped up intelligence-led raids in recent months to dismantle militant cells and prevent attacks on civilians and government installations.

Residents in Aboorey welcomed the operation, expressing relief at the removal of armed militants from their communities. Security forces are continuing their patrols and intelligence operations in Hiiraan to ensure that remaining insurgents are identified and apprehended.

The Somali National Army emphasized that community cooperation and local intelligence remain crucial in the fight against Al-Shabaab, urging citizens to report suspicious activities to help maintain peace and stability.

This operation underscores the Somali government's ongoing commitment to protecting civilians, countering terrorism, and restoring security in areas long threatened by militant activities.

If you have information about the activities of the Al-Shabaab, Call 0611169105.