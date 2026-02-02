Egypt: Somalia Embassy in Egypt Denies Reports of Visa Suspension for Somali Citizens

Cairo — The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Egypt has officially dismissed circulating reports on social media claiming that Egyptian entry visas for Somali citizens have been suspended.

In a statement, the embassy clarified that the claims regarding the halting of passports or visas for Somalis traveling to Egypt are false.

The embassy confirmed that existing visa procedures for Somali nationals remain fully operational, and no official decision has been issued by the Government of Egypt to suspend or halt the issuance of visas to Somalis.

The Somali Embassy emphasized the longstanding fraternal ties and cooperation between Somalia and Egypt, noting that relations between the two countries are currently at their highest level of collaboration and mutual understanding.

Finally, the embassy urged Somali citizens to avoid unverified reports on social media and rely only on official information from government authorities.