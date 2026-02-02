Somalia Holds Consultative Meeting With Community Leaders Ahead of National Dialogue

1 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Ali Hoosh, a member of the federal government's dialogue committee, met with representatives from the Somalia Future Council and a wide range of community stakeholders.

The consultative meeting brought together religious scholars, traditional elders, and civil society representatives to discuss preparations for the upcoming national dialogue and the role of communities in the negotiation process.

Held in an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation, the session reviewed preparatory reports, identified challenges, and gathered recommendations from various segments of society on how to strengthen the dialogue process.

The dialogue preparation committee thanked participants for their active engagement and contributions, emphasizing that their advice and perspectives will be fully considered throughout the national dialogue.

These consultative sessions form part of the federal government's efforts to promote unity, inclusive dialogue, and public participation in shaping Somalia's political future.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.