Somalia Holds Consultative Meeting With Community Leaders Ahead of National Dialogue

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Ali Hoosh, a member of the federal government's dialogue committee, met with representatives from the Somalia Future Council and a wide range of community stakeholders.

The consultative meeting brought together religious scholars, traditional elders, and civil society representatives to discuss preparations for the upcoming national dialogue and the role of communities in the negotiation process.

Held in an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation, the session reviewed preparatory reports, identified challenges, and gathered recommendations from various segments of society on how to strengthen the dialogue process.

The dialogue preparation committee thanked participants for their active engagement and contributions, emphasizing that their advice and perspectives will be fully considered throughout the national dialogue.

These consultative sessions form part of the federal government's efforts to promote unity, inclusive dialogue, and public participation in shaping Somalia's political future.