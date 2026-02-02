South Africa: Government Brings Relief to Flood Affected Elderly Woman

The Department of Social Development has urgently deployed Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks to Mpumalanga to assist an elderly woman heading a household of five, including two grandchildren, following the recent floods.

The children recently lost their mother, and their house collapsed during heavy rains in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga. Fortunately, no one was at home at the time of the incident, although most of the family's belongings remain buried under the rubble.

During a site visit on Friday, Hendricks was moved by the condition of household items recovered from the debris and immediately mobilised assistance for the family.

The Deputy Minister sourced an eight-sleeper heavy-duty army tent, fully equipped with double bunk beds, mattresses, blankets, pillows, a fire extinguisher and a wash basin. He also contacted the Chinese Embassy for assistance, which generously covered the cost of the tent and its contents.

In addition, five more fully fitted tents have been sourced through other donors. Hendricks indicated that efforts are under way to secure a total of 100 tents to support families affected by recent floods in the area.

Following the handover of temporary relief accommodation to the grandmother and her family, the Deputy Minister engaged with the members of the local Youth League to assist with monitoring the tent, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

"We are pleased that the granny can now have all the children she cares for living with her. The tent has taken up space previously used for her vegetable garden, and we hope that an alternative area will soon be identified so she can continue gardening.

"The living arrangements in tents for families take temporary relief to a new level, especially as many families feel uncomfortable staying in municipal halls, which affect privacy and, in some cases, separate families," Hendricks said.