South Africa: Government Brings Relief to Flood Affected Elderly Woman

1 February 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Social Development has urgently deployed Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks to Mpumalanga to assist an elderly woman heading a household of five, including two grandchildren, following the recent floods.

The children recently lost their mother, and their house collapsed during heavy rains in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga. Fortunately, no one was at home at the time of the incident, although most of the family's belongings remain buried under the rubble.

During a site visit on Friday, Hendricks was moved by the condition of household items recovered from the debris and immediately mobilised assistance for the family.

The Deputy Minister sourced an eight-sleeper heavy-duty army tent, fully equipped with double bunk beds, mattresses, blankets, pillows, a fire extinguisher and a wash basin. He also contacted the Chinese Embassy for assistance, which generously covered the cost of the tent and its contents.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In addition, five more fully fitted tents have been sourced through other donors. Hendricks indicated that efforts are under way to secure a total of 100 tents to support families affected by recent floods in the area.

Following the handover of temporary relief accommodation to the grandmother and her family, the Deputy Minister engaged with the members of the local Youth League to assist with monitoring the tent, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

"We are pleased that the granny can now have all the children she cares for living with her. The tent has taken up space previously used for her vegetable garden, and we hope that an alternative area will soon be identified so she can continue gardening.

"The living arrangements in tents for families take temporary relief to a new level, especially as many families feel uncomfortable staying in municipal halls, which affect privacy and, in some cases, separate families," Hendricks said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.