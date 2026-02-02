South Africa: Move to Strengthen Global Alignment in Higher Education Sector

The Department of Higher Education and Training is in the process of conducting a sector-wide workshop on international relations, which is aimed at strengthening coherence and strategic alignment across the higher education and training sector.

This was announced by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, at the South African Students in China Association (SASCA) 3rd Virtual National Conference held on 31 January.

Delivering her keynote address, Dube-Ncube described the conference as a critical platform for advancing discussion, research and a deeper understanding of South Africa-China relations.

She emphasised that the engagements are valuable not only from a government-to-government perspective, but also through the lived experiences of students, who are the "end-product of this developmental partnership".

She noted that the conference takes place at an opportune time, as the current dispensation reconsiders the significance of the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system in addressing urgent national priorities. These include inclusive economic growth, economic recovery, skills development and innovation, while manoeuvring an increasingly competitive and complex global context.

Dube-Ncube reflected on the evolution of South Africa-China relations over the past few decades, stating that the partnership cannot be viewed solely through the lens of economic engagement, but also rooted in shared historical experiences, political interests, and strategic calculations that have shaped the trajectory of the relationship in a deliberate and sustained manner.

She underscored that mutually beneficial cooperation between South Africa and the People's Republic of China in the field of higher education and training, particularly within the framework of the People-to-People Exchange Mechanism (PPEM), remains both timely and strategic.

She said this cooperation is underpinned by focus areas that are designed to translate policy commitments into practical and measurable outcomes.

A central pillar of this collaboration is the expansion of international scholarship opportunities and short-term training seminars.

"These initiatives are essential to equipping South African students and professionals with advanced skills, global exposure and specialised training in priority areas aligned to South Africa's development needs. They also contribute to building a cadre of globally competent graduates, who are well-positioned to contribute to the economy and public service upon their return," Dube-Ncube said.

Internationalisation and national development linkage

The Deputy Minister highlighted that internationalisation has become essential for innovation, competitiveness and high-quality research in higher education.

"Alliances with foreign organisations offer opportunities for collaborative research, jointly supervised postgraduate education, innovation hubs and information sharing, especially in developing nations."

Referencing President Cyril Ramaphosa's State Visit to Beijing in 2024, Dube-Ncube reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to the African Union's Agenda 2063, which is firmly embedded in the country's foreign policy ambitions.

She explained that the department's sector-wide engagement on international relations will inform the finalisation of its International Relations Strategy. The initiative, she said, recognises that in an increasingly interconnected global environment, South Africa's engagement in international education and research must be both coordinated and purposeful.

"Importantly, this sector-wide engagement will also contribute to the finalisation of the department's International Relations Strategy, which will provide a clear policy framework to guide South Africa's international cooperation in higher education and training. This strategy will serve as a critical instrument in aligning global partnerships with national skills needs, research priorities, and South Africa's broader development agenda," she said.

She stressed that while international partnerships are essential, they must be guided by clear national priorities, mutual benefit, and a long-term commitment to capacity building.

South Africa's long-standing collaboration with China in various areas of higher education and training, Dube-Ncube said, continues to grow and contribute significantly to the country's knowledge and skills development, alongside partnerships across other regions of the world.

Geopolitical focus-strategic partnership

Through trade, investment, infrastructure development, and technological collaboration, Dube-Ncube said China has strengthened strategic alliances on a bilateral level.

On multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, G20 and BRICS, China has played an increasingly prominent role in advancing collective action, South-South cooperation, and a more inclusive and multipolar global order.

The Deputy Minister said China is widely expected to play a leading role in advancing the BRICS agenda, leveraging its economic strength and global reach to deepen cooperation among Member Dtates.

In closing, the Deputy Minister emphasised that SASCA as more than a student organisation, but a bridge of unity, learning, and cultural exchange, empowering South African students to thrive abroad while proudly representing our nation and fostering enduring ties between the two countries.

She encouraged students to lead with passion, embrace challenges as opportunities and build lifelong connections.

"Let us carry the spirit of South Africa wherever we go, inspiring others through our actions, our culture, and our commitment to excellence," she said.