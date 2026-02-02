Somalia Parliament Suspends Lawmakers Over Disruption of Joint Sessions

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's House of the People and Upper House have suspended two lawmakers from attending joint parliamentary sessions after they were accused of disrupting a combined sitting held at the House of the People headquarters (Villa Hargaisa) on January 28, 2026.

The suspended members -- Senator Leyla Nuur Maax and Senator Cabdullaahi Sheekh Ismaaciil (Fartaag) -- are barred from participating in 12 upcoming joint sessions on constitutional review. Officials said the suspension aims to safeguard parliamentary order, security, and ensure legislative work proceeds smoothly.

Additional lawmakers alleged to have been involved in disruptive behavior received formal warnings. Security officials at the House of the People were instructed to take measures in accordance with parliamentary regulations to protect members and staff, according to statements issued separately by both chambers.

House of the People Speaker Sheikh Aadan Maxamed Nuur (Madoobe) described the suspension as necessary to prevent further incidents and preserve the dignity and authority of the legislature.

A separate administrative decision from the office of the First Deputy Speaker of the Upper House, Cali Shacbaan Ibraahim, reinforced the suspension, citing violations of the Upper House rules during the January 28 joint session. The sanctions affect the two senators for 12 upcoming sessions as Somalia continues discussions on constitutional reform.