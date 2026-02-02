Somalia Blocks Regional Leaders' Security Flights Amid Political Tension

1 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government has ordered aircraft carrying security personnel for the presidents of Puntland and Jubaland to return to their home cities, escalating tensions ahead of national consultations on elections and constitutional reform.

The flights, coming from Garowe and Kismayo, were transporting advance security teams for Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni and Jubaland President Ahmed Madoobe. Officials said the planes were denied landing clearance as they approached Mogadishu.

Puntland and Jubaland condemned the decision, saying it endangered the lives of their personnel and undermined the consultative process. Jubaland officials added that the flights were forced to turn back without verification of fuel or other safety measures.

The federal government said the flights violated agreed security protocols limiting the number of armed personnel and requiring advance notice to Somali security authorities.

The incident adds to growing strains between Mogadishu and federal member states, already tense over election planning and constitutional reform. The Somali Future Council is expected to release a statement in the coming hours on the matter.

