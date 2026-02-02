South Africa: Government Delivers Relief to Flood-Affected Communities in Limpopo

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has delivered essential supplies to individuals and communities affected by the recent floods across Limpopo.

The intervention underscores government's commitment to supporting affected communities during a challenging period, while emphasising the values of solidarity, compassion and collective responsibility.

The relief effort was undertaken in partnership with Statistics South Africa (StatsSA), the Office of the President, the State Security Agency, and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). The collaborating departments donated clothing and food parcels to flood-affected communities.

Speaking during the outreach on Friday, Ntshavheni said the initiative was inspired by the resilience and community spirit displayed by those affected.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"When we saw that resilience and community spirit, we felt the need to contribute. We made a call to staff of the departments that constitute the Ministry of the Presidency, including the Presidency, GCIS, StatsSA and the State Security Agency, asking them to donate.

"We said to them, in you own wardrobes, there would be things that you do not use. Can you donate them? And they donated in large volumes. Those are the volumes that we have brough to Limpopo," the Minister said.

She added that surplus donations would be distributed to other affected provinces.

"We are also going to take them to Mpumalanga, and if there are still remaining items, we will take them to northern KwaZulu-Natal," she said.

Ntshavheni further noted that public interest in contributing had increased after the Ministry announced the donation drive. She said government would communicate mechanisms through which members of the public could continue donating, reinforcing the principle of "building together".

In Tzaneen, the Minister acknowledged the support provided by the Department of Social Development (DSD), which delivered food parcels to residents who had been left without food. She appealed for donations of non-perishable food items to sustain ongoing relief efforts.

"The foundations can come and leave, but we need to be there as a community and support each other, and that is a call out (sic)," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister's first visit was to Giyani, where she emphasised the strong cooperation between national and provincial government. She highlighted the establishment of the Intergovernmental Committee on Disaster Management, which is coordinating the response and recovery efforts across affected areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Her second visit was to Tzaneen, followed by a visit to Petanenge Training Centre, where she reflected on the recurring nature of flooding in Limpopo. The final stop was at Impala Park Stadium in Phalaborwa, where she handed over clothing and essential items to affected residents. She confirmed that efforts to restore electricity in impacted areas are underway.

Ntshavheni expressed her empathy for the Phalaborwa community and commended residents for their unity and cooperation during the crisis. She also called for stronger collaboration between local communities and mining companies operating in Limpopo.

Referring to the recent Cabinet Lekgotla, the Minister said flood response efforts were among the matters discussed, reaffirming government's commitment to ensuring close coordination between national, provincial and local structures in responding to disasters.