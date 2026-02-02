Sudan: Khartoum Health Ministry Announces Full Operation of 41 Hospitals, 243 Health Centres - Moves to Reactivate Specialized Facilities

Khartoum, Feb. 1, 2026 (SUNA) - The Khartoum State Ministry of Health announced the full operation of 41 hospitals and 243 health centres across the state's seven localities and issued urgent directives to reactivate specialized hospitals as part of its 2026 health plan.

The announcement was made during an expanded coordination meeting on hospital and health-centre operations, chaired by the Director General and Acting Minister of the Khartoum State Ministry of Health, Dr. Fathal-Rahman Mohamed Al-Amin, with the participation of relevant directorate directors.

Specialized facilities slated for reactivation include Khartoum Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital; Taha Ba'ashar Hospital for Mental and Psychiatric Diseases; Khartoum Dermatology Hospital; Jabir Abu Al-Ezz Diabetes Hospital; the Neurology and Neurosurgery Centre at Ibrahim Malik Hospital; Abu Anja Chest Diseases Hospital; and the Children's Diabetes Treatment Centre. The move aims to restore services to maximum capacity.

The meeting also addressed powering operational facilities still in reactivation, securing premises, mine clearance, removal of war damage, and provision of furniture. It underscored the need to prepare the operating environment across all centres, assess remaining needs, and coordinate with the state government, executive directors, and partners to complete reactivation.

According to the ministry's Media Office, operating hospitals are distributed as follows: 20 in Greater Omdurman, 12 in Greater Bahri, and 9 in Greater Khartoum. Operating health centres number 104 in Greater Omdurman, 23 in Khartoum locality, 31 in Jebel Awliya, 34 in Bahri, and 51 in Sharq Al-Nil.