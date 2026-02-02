Sudan: Federal Health Minister Pledges Support to White Nile State to Enhance Services

1 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, Feb. 1, 2026 (SUNA) - Federal Minister of Health, Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, met today in Khartoum with the Minister of Health of White Nile State, Dr. Al-Zain Saad Adam. The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed, and several health sector leaders.

The discussion focused on the current health situation in White Nile State, efforts to stabilize services, combat epidemics and disease vectors, and address challenges facing the health system. Both sides reviewed reports on key projects, including the Children's Hospital in Rabak, Al-Habani Hospital, the Maternity and Obstetrics Hospital, and the Oncology Hospital.

Professor Haitham affirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting the state by providing essential medical equipment to address shortages and improve health services. He stressed the importance of coordinating with national and international partners and involving local communities in environmental sanitation and disease control programmes.

Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed directed the preparation of ten new projects for implementation in White Nile State, including the establishment of a model health centre. He also commended ongoing efforts to meet the needs of hospitals and health facilities.

Dr. Al-Zain Saad Adam presented a comprehensive report on the state's health services and invited the Federal Minister to visit White Nile State to observe the health sector firsthand.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.