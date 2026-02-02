Sudan: Federal Health Minister Pledges Support to White Nile State to Enhance Services

Khartoum, Feb. 1, 2026 (SUNA) - Federal Minister of Health, Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, met today in Khartoum with the Minister of Health of White Nile State, Dr. Al-Zain Saad Adam. The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed, and several health sector leaders.

The discussion focused on the current health situation in White Nile State, efforts to stabilize services, combat epidemics and disease vectors, and address challenges facing the health system. Both sides reviewed reports on key projects, including the Children's Hospital in Rabak, Al-Habani Hospital, the Maternity and Obstetrics Hospital, and the Oncology Hospital.

Professor Haitham affirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting the state by providing essential medical equipment to address shortages and improve health services. He stressed the importance of coordinating with national and international partners and involving local communities in environmental sanitation and disease control programmes.

Dr. Ali Babiker Sidahmed directed the preparation of ten new projects for implementation in White Nile State, including the establishment of a model health centre. He also commended ongoing efforts to meet the needs of hospitals and health facilities.

Dr. Al-Zain Saad Adam presented a comprehensive report on the state's health services and invited the Federal Minister to visit White Nile State to observe the health sector firsthand.