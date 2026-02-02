Sudan: North Kordofan State Celebrates World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

Al-Obeid, Feb. 1, 2026 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Health and Social Development in North Kordofan State marked World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day on Sunday at the Government Secretariat Hall. The event, held under the slogan "With Unity and Work, We Eradicate Neglected Tropical Diseases," was sponsored by the Wali of North Kordofan, supervised by the Federal Minister of Health, and attended by state government officials, the Security Committee, the federal delegation, and representatives from several states.

In his address, the Wali emphasized that the programme to combat neglected tropical diseases provides substantial support for health projects, strengthens the health system, and enhances operational coordination. He highlighted the importance of partnerships and announced the state's readiness to develop an integrated health system in collaboration with the private sector, backed by the state government. He also praised the efforts of health cadres and noted that Al-Obeid, as a hub of industry, has established a comprehensive health sector matrix, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, health centres, and institutions.

The Director of the National Programme for Neglected Tropical Diseases and representative of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Razan Othman, said the celebration aims to raise awareness of these diseases and treatment methods. She commended North Kordofan for receiving patients from other states and outlined the ministry's strategy to eliminate neglected tropical diseases through joint programmes. She also praised the state's health ministry and partners for their active role in disease control.

Acting Minister of Health and Social Development in North Kordofan State, Dr. Iman Malik, stressed the seriousness of neglected tropical diseases and their impact on citizens' health. She noted that the state consistently commemorates this day to support control efforts and highlighted ongoing interventions in awareness, health education, and community engagement. She called for transforming the celebration's recommendations into a structured strategic programme for disease control and elimination.

Representing partner organizations, Dr. Attiya Abdullah reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate with government efforts, describing North Kordofan as an integrated model for combating neglected tropical diseases through government support and joint coordination.