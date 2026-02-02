South Africa: Tyla Wins Second Grammy - South African News Briefs - February 2, 2025

Tyla Wins Second Grammy, Makes Category History

Tyla has won a second Grammy award, reports SABC News. She won it for “Push-to-Start”, released as part of her debut album in 2024. Tyla became the first to win the category twice. Tyla beat out stiff competition this year, including Burna Boy, Davido featuring Omah Lay, Eddy Kenzo, Mehran Mati,n and Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid. Meanwhile, Grammy host Trevor Noah missed out on the award for Best Audio Book, losing to The Dalai Lama's Meditations. Tyla's latest accolade cements her global rise and comes as she reveals that her second album, T2, is in development.

Suspected DJ Warras Killer to Appear in Court

A 25-year-old man believed to have shot and killed popular DJ Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, is set to make his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, reports EWN. He was arrested in the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose after more than a month on the run following Stock's murder on 16 December. According to police spokesperson Brenda Muridili, the suspect faces charges of murder and contravention of the Immigration Act. He is expected to join alleged mastermind Victor Majola, a Soweto taxi boss who was arrested days after the killing and denied bail in January, as the case progresses.

New Witness to Testify as Madlanga Inquiry Reaches Day 51

A new witness is expected to testify as the Madlanga Commission enters its 51st day of hearings at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, reports SABC News. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive briefing in July 2025. It has already submitted its first interim report, prompting Ramaphosa to instruct Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to form a task team to investigate individuals implicated in corruption. Those named include General Lesetja Senona and Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi. While Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has already appeared before the inquiry, it has not made any definitive findings against him.

