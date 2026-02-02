Kenya MET Explains Heatwave Limits As High Temperatures Persist Across the Country

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a clarification on what constitutes a heatwave in major urban centres, seeking to address public confusion over rising daytime temperatures in recent weeks.

In a statement, KMD explained that a heatwave in Kenya is defined as three or more consecutive days of extremely high daytime temperatures that exceed locally determined thresholds and are linked to increased health risks.

"The thresholds for heatwaves are based on historical temperature records and observed health impacts, including hospital visits, admissions, and in some cases, mortality," the department said.

According to KMD, the daily maximum temperature threshold for Nairobi is 32°C, for Mombasa it is 36°C, and for Kisumu it is 37°C.

The department emphasised that exceeding these limits does not automatically mean a heatwave is in effect, but rather triggers heat-health action plans and emergency response measures, particularly to protect vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

The department urged residents not to panic, but to take practical precautions during periods of high temperatures, including staying hydrated, limiting prolonged exposure to the sun, and checking on elderly or young family members.

"While high temperatures are common in our cities, only sustained periods that meet or exceed these thresholds qualify as heatwaves," KMD said. "Our goal is to guide local authorities and the public in taking timely preventive measures."

Health experts warned that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, and stressed that awareness and preparedness are key to preventing fatalities.

In its weekly weather forecast covering January 27 to February 2, 2026, the Met Department said most regions will experience dry conditions, although occasional showers are likely in the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley itself, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region and parts of the south-eastern lowlands.

"Predominantly sunny and dry conditions are expected over much of the country, with isolated rainfall in a few areas," the department said in the advisory issued by the State Department for Environment and Climate Change.

The forecast shows that daytime temperatures are expected to remain high across several regions.

Average maximum temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius are anticipated in the Coastal region, North-eastern and North-western Kenya, as well as parts of the south-eastern lowlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley and the Highlands west of the Rift Valley.

At night, cooler conditions are expected in some areas, with minimum temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley region and areas surrounding Mt. Kilimanjaro.

The weather outlook follows a relatively dry review period between January 19 and 25, during which limited rainfall was recorded across the country.

The highest seven-day rainfall total during that period was 1.5 millimetres, recorded at Mpala in Laikipia County.

According to the department, Lodwar Meteorological Station recorded the highest daytime temperatures during the review period, underscoring the persistent heat in arid and semi-arid areas.