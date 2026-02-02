Mozambique: Statement by Commonwealth Secretary-General on Devastating floods in Mozambique

The following statement was issued today by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Hon. Shirley Botchwey, on the devastating floods in Mozambique and across Southern Africa.

The devastating floods that have hit communities across Southern Africa, and particularly Mozambique, are a result of weeks of intense and unrelenting rainfall. This has led to the loss of lives and mass displacement, and vast areas are washed away or eroded in the central and southern areas of the country. Nearly 700,000 people have been affected, with essential transport routes cut off, limiting the reach of humanitarian assistance.

I extend my heartfelt sympathy to all those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods. The Commonwealth mourns with the families and communities enduring this hardship as flooding continues.

The Government of Mozambique has declared a red alert as flooding causes extensive damage to housing, health facilities, schools, and strategic road networks.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

We recognise that the Government’s immediate priorities – air resources for search-and-rescue, logistical and engineering support to restore access routes and large-scale humanitarian assistance – are urgent and essential.

The Commonwealth stands in full solidarity with Mozambique at this difficult time. We call on our member countries, regional partners, and international agencies to support Mozambique in a co-ordinated response.

This crisis underscores once again the disproportionate exposure of many Commonwealth countries – particularly small and climate-vulnerable states – to the accelerating impacts of the global climate emergency. The Commonwealth has consistently emphasised the need for unity, co-operation, and decisive multilateral action to strengthen resilience and protect lives.

We must mobilise swiftly in support of Mozambique, ensuring that lifesaving assistance, engineering expertise, food, shelter, health services, and protection reach those most in need. The Commonwealth will continue to champion the resources, partnerships, and climate action required to help our members withstand and recover from such increasingly frequent and destructive climate-driven disasters.

Our thoughts, solidarity, and unwavering support remain with the people of Mozambique, and those affected across Southern Africa.