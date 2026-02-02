Kenya: Police Lob Tear Gas As PSV Operators Block Waiyaki Way in Westlands

Nairobi — Police on Monday morning fired tear gas canisters to disperse a group of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators who had blocked Waiyaki Way in Westlands.

The operators were protesting repeated attacks and harassment by boda boda riders, which they say have escalated in recent months.

The protest caused major traffic disruptions along the busy corridor, leaving commuters stranded and forcing motorists to seek alternative routes.

The Transport Ministry has previously called for dialogue between PSV operators and boda boda riders to resolve the conflicts, but operators claim little progress has been made.

Commuters are advised to exercise caution and seek alternative routes while the situation stabilizes.