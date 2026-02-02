Kenya: Huge Traffic Snarls On Major Roads As Motorists Protest

2 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Heavy traffic was reported on major roads across Kenya after motorists began protests early today.

A spot check by Capital FM Business found vehicles stranded on several highways as car owners heeded calls to stay off the roads following recent cases of vehicles being torched by boda boda riders.

Along Outer Ring Road, long queues of vehicles were seen bumper-to-bumper after passenger service vehicles blocked sections of the road.

Motorists using Waiyaki Way were similarly affected as matatu operators blocked the road in solidarity with the protests.

Traffic disruptions were also reported on Thika Road, where snarl-ups stretched for several kilometres.

Last week, the Matatu Owners Association announced plans to hold demonstrations today in response to frequent torching of vehicles by rogue boda boda riders, demanding action from government agencies.

However, on Sunday evening, another lobby group--the Federation of Public Transport Sector--said it had suspended the planned strike to allow room for dialogue.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.