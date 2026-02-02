Kenya: Huge Traffic Snarls On Major Roads As Motorists Protest

Nairobi — Heavy traffic was reported on major roads across Kenya after motorists began protests early today.

A spot check by Capital FM Business found vehicles stranded on several highways as car owners heeded calls to stay off the roads following recent cases of vehicles being torched by boda boda riders.

Along Outer Ring Road, long queues of vehicles were seen bumper-to-bumper after passenger service vehicles blocked sections of the road.

Motorists using Waiyaki Way were similarly affected as matatu operators blocked the road in solidarity with the protests.

Traffic disruptions were also reported on Thika Road, where snarl-ups stretched for several kilometres.

Last week, the Matatu Owners Association announced plans to hold demonstrations today in response to frequent torching of vehicles by rogue boda boda riders, demanding action from government agencies.

However, on Sunday evening, another lobby group--the Federation of Public Transport Sector--said it had suspended the planned strike to allow room for dialogue.