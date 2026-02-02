Uganda: Hoima Voters Vow to Punish Non-Performing Leaders Regardless of Status

Voters in Hoima City have said they are determined to continue voting out non-performing leaders, regardless of their seniority or financial strength during election campaigns.

Residents say once leaders are given a mandate and fail to deliver on their promises, they will not be returned to office--even if they spend heavily during campaigns.

In Hoima City and Hoima District, only three out of the six Members of Parliament managed to retain their seats in the recently concluded general elections, while the remaining three were voted out. A similar trend was reflected in the city's leadership, where several incumbents lost their positions.

Hoima City Mayor Brian Kaboyo was among those voted out, alongside nearly half of the city councilors, as voters opted for new leadership. At the division level, the trend was even more pronounced. In Hoima City West Division, only seven out of 24 councilors were re-elected to the council.

Voters say the results reflect a growing demand for accountability and tangible service delivery.

"We want services. The moment you make promises and fail to fulfill them, you must explain why. If you fail to perform, we vote you out," said Kasim Kirungi, a resident of Hoima City.

Residents have also issued a warning to leaders elected for the 2026-2031 term, saying they will closely monitor their performance.

"This is a reminder to those voted in from 2026 to 2031. If you fail to deliver, the voters are watching. For now, it is not about money or party directives. The question is: are you on the ground, and have you delivered? If not, don't waste your time and money because we won't vote you," warned Matia Kajura.

Meanwhile, outgoing Mayor Brian Kaboyo, who lost to independent candidate Edward Isingoma, defended the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), saying the party remains strong in Hoima City despite the losses.

"NRM is still strong in the city. Most of us lost because of a wave and excitement among voters to vote out incumbents. In some cases, there were internal fights involving ministers and other stakeholders," Kaboyo said.

Political analysts say the voting pattern in Hoima reflects a broader shift among voters toward performance-based leadership, with incumbency no longer guaranteeing electoral success.