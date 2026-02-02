Uganda: Opposition in Bunyoro Blames Intimidation for Poor 2026 Poll Showing As NRM Retains Dominance

Opposition political parties in the Bunyoro sub-region have accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of denying their candidates a conducive environment to campaign during the recently concluded general elections.

Opposition leaders claim that several of their candidates were intimidated, while others were allegedly coerced or enticed to defect to the NRM, weakening their electoral performance across the region.

However, veteran politician Stephen Birahwa Mukitale has attributed the opposition's poor showing to internal divisions at the national level, saying infighting and party splits have eroded public confidence in opposition parties, particularly in Bunyoro.

In the recently concluded elections, the NRM won the majority of the 28 parliamentary seats in the Bunyoro sub-region. The opposition managed to secure only two seats--Hoima City Woman Member of Parliament Nyakato Asinansi and Hoima City West MP Ismail Kasule.

A similar trend was reflected at local government level. Although the NRM did not win all district chairperson positions, most of the victorious independent candidates are widely regarded as NRM-leaning, a pattern that also played out among lower local council leaders and councilors.

Speaking separately, National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy Mobiliser for Western Uganda Bridget Kugonza and Uganda People's Congress (UPC) Regional Coordinator Matia Kajura said the opposition would have performed better if not for alleged intimidation and interference.

"Most people witnessed how our candidates were harassed, and some were forced to withdraw from the race. Once candidates pulled out, voters lost confidence. Our agents were also beaten and arrested, making it impossible for us to protect our votes," Kugonza said.

The opposition leaders said they are now shifting focus to grassroots mobilisation and organisational strengthening ahead of the next elections.

"Our focus is to recruit more supporters and build strong structures. We believe that by 2031, we shall have credible candidates across the region, and the NRM will no longer be as dominant. This message will be shared at all gatherings so that people understand the importance of voting for the opposition instead of being influenced by short-term handouts," Kajura said.

Mukitale, however, dismissed claims that government interference was to blame for the opposition's defeat, arguing that persistent internal wrangles made voters lose trust.

"FDC split into two factions, NUP has been affected by internal disagreements, DP aligned itself with the NRM, and UPC has also faced internal challenges. How do you expect people in Bunyoro to trust such divided parties?" Mukitale asked.

Meanwhile, Kikuube Resident District Commissioner Godwin Kasigwa Angalia rejected claims that opposition candidates were harassed or intimidated, saying the ruling party won because of its development record in the region.

"Beyond lacking a clear agenda, the opposition had nothing convincing to present to the people of Bunyoro. The NRM has delivered--roads, a stadium, an airport and improved social services. While some gaps remain, more development is expected. The opposition currently has no political space in Bunyoro," Angalia said.