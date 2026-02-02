Uganda: Museveni Appoints Henry Lutwama As Special Assistant On Bataka Affairs

2 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has appointed Henry Lutwama as Special Presidential Assistant and Coordinator of the Bataka in Buganda, based at State House.

The appointment takes immediate effect, according to a confirmation letter from the Ministry of Public Service, issued on the directive of the President.

"I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency the President, in exercise of the powers vested in him under Article 172(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, 1995 (as amended), and on the advice of the Public Service Commission, has directed that you be offered appointment as Special Presidential Assistant/Coordinator of Bataka in Buganda in the Public Service of Uganda," the Permanent Secretary wrote in the letter also copied to the Auditor General, and State House Comptroller.

Lutwama welcomed the appointment, thanking the President for the opportunity and pledging to work collaboratively with stakeholders.

"I am grateful to His Excellency the President for this appointment and I look forward to engaging respectfully and working collaboratively so that our cultural heritage continues to contribute meaningfully to peace, unity and socio-economic progress," he said.

Prior to the appointment, Lutwama served as a Political Assistant to the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, where he was involved in political mobilisation and public engagement.

He has also held several leadership roles at the Kampala Capital City Authority, focusing on community mobilisation and development.

The Bataka are traditional clan heads in Buganda and are regarded as custodians of the kingdom's culture, lineage and customs. They play a central role in preserving Buganda's indigenous governance structures and cultural heritage.

Following his rise to power in 1986, President Museveni initiated engagements with Bataka leadership on key national issues, including the restoration of the Buganda Kingdom. These efforts culminated on April 3, 1992, when the Army Council sitting in Gulu passed a resolution supporting the restoration of the monarchy, paving the way for the return of the Kabaka.

Since then, the President has maintained working relations with the Bataka on cultural and social matters concerning Buganda's traditional institutions.

Lutwama's appointment is expected to strengthen coordination between the Presidency and Bataka leadership, particularly on cultural affairs and community engagement in Buganda

