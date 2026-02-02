Kenya: Commuters Stranded As Confusion Over Psv Strike Paralyzes Nairobi Traffic

2 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Commuters were stranded on Monday as confusion over a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) strike caused a major traffic snarl-up in Nairobi, with matatus blocking Outering Road at Kariobangi.

The disruption led to severe congestion and delays, with chaotic scenes as frustrated motorists and passengers struggled to find alternative routes.

The strike notice comes amid ongoing tensions between matatu operators and transport authorities over safety concerns and rising incidents of harassment from boda boda riders.

On Sunday, the Federation of Public Transport Sector (FPTS) announced it had suspended the strike following consultations with key stakeholders in the public transport sector and security agencies.

FPTS said the decision came after meetings involving matatu operators, boda boda operators, and security agencies, who agreed to halt the planned industrial action to allow dialogue to continue.

The federation emphasized that the suspension ensures public transport services across the country will operate as usual, alleviating concerns over commuter disruptions at the start of the week.

FPTS also indicated that broader consultations have been scheduled to find a lasting and amicable solution to the issues that prompted the strike notice.

However, the Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) insisted the strike was still on, urging operators to ignore the suspension calls.

