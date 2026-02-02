South Africa Clarifies Position On 2026 Wafcon Hosting

In a media statement, the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture addressed remarks previously made by the Deputy Minister at the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards

South Africa has moved to clarify its position amid growing speculation surrounding the hosting of the 2026 TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), stressing that no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament from Morocco.

In a media statement issued on Sunday, 1 February , the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture addressed remarks previously made by the Deputy Minister at the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards, which had triggered widespread discussion about South Africa potentially stepping in as an alternative host.

According to the statement signed by Minister Gayton McKenzie, South Africa has merely expressed a willingness to support the Confederation of African Football (CAF) should alternative hosting arrangements become necessary. These engagements, the ministry clarified, form part of ongoing contingency discussions initiated by CAF as it considers various scenarios in line with its responsibility to safeguard the smooth organisation of continental competitions.

"At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament, and Morocco remains the officially designated host of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations," the statement emphasised. CAF, the ministry added, has not triggered any alternative hosting process.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of CAF's increasing emphasis on risk management and contingency planning, particularly for flagship tournaments such as WAFCON, which has grown significantly in profile following record attendances and broadcast reach in recent editions. Morocco was awarded the hosting rights as part of CAF's broader strategy to strengthen women's football infrastructure across the continent.

The ministry outlined that any potential hosting of the tournament by South Africa would be subject to strict government and football governance processes. These include formal confirmation from CAF that alternative hosting arrangements are required, approval through relevant Cabinet processes, confirmation of host cities and stadium availability, assessment of accommodation and transport capacity, as well as the conclusion of all necessary government guarantees and operational agreements. These processes would be undertaken in partnership with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and other key stakeholders.

Importantly, the ministry stressed that the Deputy Minister's comments should not be interpreted as an assumption of hosting responsibilities. Rather, they reflected the South African government's longstanding commitment to African football and its confidence in the country's proven ability to stage major international sporting events.

South Africa's pedigree as a host nation is well established, having previously staged the 2010 FIFA World Cup, multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, CAF interclub finals, and several global multi-sport events. This track record has often positioned the country as a reliable fallback option whenever CAF explores contingency measures.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture confirmed that it will continue structured and responsible engagement with CAF, alongside SAFA and other stakeholders. However, it underlined that any further announcements would only be made once all required processes have been completed and formal decisions taken.

Beyond the immediate WAFCON discussion, the ministry reiterated its broader strategic vision of hosting major sporting events as a catalyst for boosting sport development, tourism, economic growth and South Africa's global image.

For now, Morocco remains firmly in place as the host of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, with South Africa positioned, not as a replacement, but as a supportive partner within CAF's wider contingency framework.