South Africa: Farmers Take Foot-and-Mouth Disease Fight to Steenhuisen As Vaccine Battle Escalates

Frustrated farmers are calling for the state to urgently allow foot-and-mouth disease vaccines to be acquired and administered privately. DA leader John Steenhuisen has hit back, urging unity and warning that litigation will 'derail' the national vaccination strategy by diverting critical resources.

Attorneys representing Sakeliga, the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai), Free State Agriculture and several farmers have sent a letter of demand to the minister of agriculture and other officials, calling on the government to allow private administration of foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease vaccines.

The letter asserts that there is no legal barrier preventing livestock owners from procuring and administering vaccines.

Citing the Animal Diseases Act, it emphasises the obligation of livestock owners to prevent disease and administer the necessary treatments, suggesting that private vaccination is both rational and lawful, and highlighting the urgent need for action against the rapidly spreading FMD.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The minister of agriculture, DA leader John Steenhuisen, has unveiled a national vaccination strategy, but there is a lack of clarity regarding implementation and access to vaccines for farmers.

The current government policy restricts vaccine procurement and administration to state entities, which the writers of the letter argue could exacerbate the crisis.

The attorneys' clients demand a written confirmation by 30 January, allowing the private sector to be involved in vaccine administration. If the government disagrees, it must provide a detailed explanation of any legal impediments, or the attorneys' clients will seek court intervention to protect the livestock industry.

In...