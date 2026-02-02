Kenya: ODM Not Targeting Deputy President's Seat, Oburu Assures Kindiki

Kisumu — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has assured Deputy President Kithure Kindiki that the party is not targeting his position as it opens negotiations with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday in Kisumu during the launch of the NYOTA youth empowerment programme for Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay counties, Oburu said ODM's engagement with UDA is driven by national interest and not personal ambition or power struggles.

"Let me make it very clear to my brother, the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, that ODM is not after his job," Oburu said.

"Your position as the Deputy President to President William Ruto is intact. We are not negotiating positions; we are negotiating issues that matter to our people."

Oburu emphasized that ODM remains a national party with a broad outlook, dismissing claims that it represents narrow or tribal interests.

"ODM is not a tribal party. This party belongs to the whole country," he said. "Our politics is about inclusivity, development and fairness for all Kenyans, regardless of where they come from."

He added that any talks between ODM and UDA would focus on securing tangible benefits for party supporters and the wider public, rather than personal rewards for leaders.

"We will only negotiate what is good for us and what is good for Kenyans," Oburu stated.

"Our interest is to make sure our people get opportunities, services and a fair share in government."

Addressing ODM members, Oburu said the proposed negotiations could open more opportunities for the party than it achieved under the broad-based government arrangement.

"These talks are meant to help us gain more space and more opportunities than what we got during the broad-based government," he told party supporters.

"We must be strategic and forward-looking."

Oburu also responded to criticism from some ODM officials who have accused him of rushing the negotiation process.

He defended his approach, saying early engagement is necessary.

"Some people are saying I am moving too fast, that I am hurriedly organizing negotiations," he said.

"But let us be honest with ourselves. Elections are next year. Serious politics cannot be done at the last minute. Negotiations must start early."

The NYOTA programme launch brought together youth leaders and government officials from the three counties, with a focus on job creation, skills development and youth empowerment.