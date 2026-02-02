Angola: Petro Concedes Goalless Draw At Home in Africa Cl

31 January 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda conceded a goalless draw against Stade Malien of Bamako in the fourth round of Group D of the African Champions League on Saturday at the 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda.

The Angolan champions missed a penalty kick at the end of the match, which was scored by Benny Dias in the 78th minute. The ball hit the post.

In the fifth round, Petro will play Simba Sport Club of Tanzania at home, while Stade Malien will play Esperance of Tunis.

Petro de Luanda could have taken the lead in the 35th minute through midfielder Costinha, but the player shot over the Malian goal.

The Angolan side was very offensive in the first half and came close to scoring several times in a balanced match.

With this result, Petro de Luanda compromised their position in the standings, with a total of five points in third place.

Stade Malien leads the group with eight points, followed by Espérance de Tunis with five points in second place. Simba SC of Tanzania is in last place with no points. IN/MC/AMP

